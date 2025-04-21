ESPN report latest sign Panthers looking to make a move in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers currently own the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That could very well change in the coming days, and it's especially likely to change on draft day. They have said time and again that they're willing to trade up, and the latest report from ESPN suggests that is still the case.
There are a host of teams who are interested in moving down in round one, but there aren't as many teams interested in the cost it'll take to trade up. Adam Schefter is reporting that the Panthers and others want to move down, and they remain likely to do so.
"The Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot. That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19), and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest any team," Schefter said. "There has been, however, a lack of teams willing to trade up -- at least so far. Denver is one of those: The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources. But there aren't many others. This always could change when players start falling and teams are on the clock."
The Panthers could be an ideal trading spot for any team looking for a quarterback. Several mock trades have allowed teams to swoop in and snatch Shedeur Sanders at eight. With the New Orleans Saints lurking at nine overall, Carolina is the last chance, in theory, for QB-needy teams to land Sanders.
With Derek Carr out, the Saints may take a big swing, and other teams who were hoping Sanders might fall may be out of luck, which is why the Panthers are in a good spot.
