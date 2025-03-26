Former NFL GM predicts Panthers to select the nation's top linebacker in 2025 NFL Draft
Carolina's defensive front seven was improved in free agency with the additions of DL Bobby Brown III, DL Tershawn Wharton, LB Patrick Jones II, and Christian Rozeboom, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
With the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers will have the opportunity to take a high-level defender who can make an immediate impact. The question is, who will it be?
ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, who was a GM for the New York Jets from 2006-12, recently did a mock draft and projected the Panthers to select Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
"The Panthers went from sixth in yards allowed per play in 2023 (4.9) to last in 2024 (6.0). They also had 32 sacks, tied for 29th. On one hand, edge rusher Brian Burns was traded to the Giants and defensive tackle Derrick Brown played only one game (knee). On the other, Carolina didn't have many impact defenders overall.
"I like the Walker fit. While slightly undersized at 6-foot-1, his 79⅞-inch wingspan is impressive. He also produces, with 6.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss last season. Walker is scheme agnostic and can play both off the ball and as a rusher."
Could the Panthers trade back?
While the Panthers could avoid losing out on Walker by taking him at No. 8, they could look to trade down the draft board a handful of spots and pick up additional draft capital. Walker has been projected to go anywhere from eight to 15 in the draft, so there's a chance they can get extra picks and still land on their guy.
