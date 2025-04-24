All Panthers

Latest mock draft suggests Tyler Warren is still in play for the Carolina Panthers

Carolina pegged to land the top tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Schuyler Callihan

Tyler Warren talks to members of the media during Penn State's Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 28, 2025, in State College.
Tyler Warren talks to members of the media during Penn State's Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 28, 2025, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Trade back or stay put at No. 8 and take the best defensive player available. That seems to be the two most likely scenarios for the Carolina Panthers on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is, however, a chance general manager Dan Morgan pulls a surprise and either A. Drafts another weapon for Bryce Young or B. Select the top offensive tackle available as a long-term replacement for Taylor Moton.

The ladder is certainly something Carolina should consider, especially if they get the sense that Moton could be heading to a somewhat early retirement. Even if he's not, it's still worth a discussion because they still have to pay Ikem Ekwonu.

In the latest seven-round mock draft by Pro Football Network, the Panthers are projected to go in a direction very few see happening.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Carolina Panthers gained momentum late in the 2024 season, but they’re still a few pieces away from contending for a playoff spot. Going true BPA would be beneficial for them. A second-team CSN All-American, Tyler Warren had a productive year at Penn State. He’s a big-bodied tight end with strong hands, solid ball skills, and the ability to make an every-down impact."

If the Panthers didn't have a historically bad defense that still needs to be fixed, then drafting Warren would make a ton of sense. He would give Young a dynamic threat over the middle, buying time for Dan Morgan to find a true No. 1 receiver. Taking Warren is a possibility, but Morgan would be passing on several defensive prospects that would greatly impact Ejiro Evero's unit from day one.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers trade proposal lands star pass rusher, changes draft strategy

NFL insider says that Travis Hunter’s best fit is the Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers’ best all-time picks in each round of the NFL draft

Panthers urged to go after former Cowboys first-round NFL draft pick

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Draft