Latest mock draft suggests Tyler Warren is still in play for the Carolina Panthers
Trade back or stay put at No. 8 and take the best defensive player available. That seems to be the two most likely scenarios for the Carolina Panthers on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There is, however, a chance general manager Dan Morgan pulls a surprise and either A. Drafts another weapon for Bryce Young or B. Select the top offensive tackle available as a long-term replacement for Taylor Moton.
The ladder is certainly something Carolina should consider, especially if they get the sense that Moton could be heading to a somewhat early retirement. Even if he's not, it's still worth a discussion because they still have to pay Ikem Ekwonu.
In the latest seven-round mock draft by Pro Football Network, the Panthers are projected to go in a direction very few see happening.
"The Carolina Panthers gained momentum late in the 2024 season, but they’re still a few pieces away from contending for a playoff spot. Going true BPA would be beneficial for them. A second-team CSN All-American, Tyler Warren had a productive year at Penn State. He’s a big-bodied tight end with strong hands, solid ball skills, and the ability to make an every-down impact."
If the Panthers didn't have a historically bad defense that still needs to be fixed, then drafting Warren would make a ton of sense. He would give Young a dynamic threat over the middle, buying time for Dan Morgan to find a true No. 1 receiver. Taking Warren is a possibility, but Morgan would be passing on several defensive prospects that would greatly impact Ejiro Evero's unit from day one.
