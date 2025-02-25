Mel Kiper's latest mock has Panthers picking explosive hybrid player
The Carolina Panthers are once again taking a defender with their first pick. Mel Kiper, ESPN's resident draft expert, has perhaps the easiest part of his job when the Panthers come up in mock drafts. Just give them the best defender available and move on to the more challenging picks to predict.
The only tricky part is deciding which defender is the best available, but a lot of them have honed in on one name: Jalon Walker. Perhaps boringly, Kiper isn't going a different route this time, but it's hard to fault him. He did lay out why this pick makes so much sense, though.
Jalon Walker to Carolina is Mel Kiper's totally not bold prediction
If Jalon Walker is the best defender left when the eighth pick rolls around, the Panthers are probably taking him. There's such a strong chance that they do that this prediction is hardly a prediction at all. Nevertheless, it's a smart pick.
Kiper detailed why, "Carolina ranked last in yards allowed per play at 6.0 this past season. News broke Monday that the Panthers won't re-sign linebacker Shaq Thompson, and they didn't have a single edge rusher with six or more sacks in 2024."
The Panthers have a glaring need now at linebacker and edge rusher, and Walker can do both. That might be taxing for a rookie, but it allows the Panthers to get creative on defense and at times fill each hole as necessary.
Kiper added, "Walker can play either of those spots at a high level. Explosion is the word that comes to mind with his game, as he fires off the ball to make plays both as a pass rusher and a run defender. He had 62 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in his final season at Georgia."
The draft analyst did say that they might go wide receiver if they spend big on defense in free agency, but Walker makes a lot of sense either way.
