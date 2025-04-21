Michigan defender goes to Panthers in Round 1 of 7-round mock draft
The expectation around the league is that the Carolina Panthers will be taking a defensive player with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, be it at No. 8 or in a trade-back scenario.
There's also a strong belief that the Panthers will likely use that pick on a player in the front seven to either beef up the defensive line or find a long-term solution off the edge. The secondary may not be at the forefront of every mock draft expert's mind, but it's something Carolina absolutely needs to address this weekend.
In the latest seven-round mock draft on Pro Football Focus, the Panthers are predicted to take care of the secondary first, landing Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
PFF Analysis
"The Panthers need a more consistent coverage core after allowing the second-highest explosive pass play rate last season (17.6%). Will Johnson allowed a 49.8 passer rating in coverage over his career at Michigan while excelling in both man and zone schemes."
Why selecting Johnson makes sense
The former Wolverine is considered to be the best pure corner in this draft class, meaning that of everyone not named Travis Hunter, who is hoping to still play both sides of the ball at the next level.
It's incredibly difficult to have two lockdown corners, and the Panthers could form one of the strongest young duos in the league with Johnson and Jaycee Horn. There's a bigger drop-off at corner than there is pass rusher between rounds one and two in this class. Dan Morgan can still pick a quality edge rusher on day two, but it would be more of a guessing game selecting a corner there.
