NFL analyst mocks Steve Smith's preferred No. 1 WR to Panthers
The 2025 NFL Draft is just one week away, and the feeling around the league is that the Carolina Panthers will do one of two things: trade back or take the best defensive player available at No. 8.
There has been some chatter that Carolina could be interested in adding another weapon for Bryce Young, with Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan being the most popular name being linked. Taking McMillan wouldn't be a huge shock, considering the Panthers could use some help at receiver and he's considered by most to be WR1 in this class.
A move that would certainly turn heads is passing up on McMillan and instead taking another receiver, Texas's Matthew Golden, at No. 8. Adam Rank of NFL.com recently projected that scenario to play out in his latest mock draft.
"I was all ready to deliver a defensive lineman right here, and it would have made a ton of sense. But I couldn't resist upgrading the receiving options (Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen) for Bryce Young. When I watched Golden play, I saw Chris Olave in his game, and this would be your chance to get your own version of the Saints WR1. This isn't just me talking as a fantasy goof; the state of the offense is so important to keeping Young on the right track. And I’m going with the receiver that Steve Smith Sr. prefers."
Golden began his career at Houston, where he caught 76 passes for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. He nearly equaled that production in his lone season at Texas, hauling in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine scores.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
Dan Morgan sounds like he really wants Jalon Walker on the Panthers
Panthers-Raiders trade proposal lands proven $33 million wide receiver
NFL insider warns the Carolina Panthers not to draft Jalon Walker