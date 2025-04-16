It really sounds like Dan Morgan wants to get Jalon Walker to the Panthers
For much of the pre-draft process, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan has kept things close to the chest. He's revealed very little about their plan, even refusing to lock in a defensive selection like so many expect. He's tried to be vague and keep the rest of the NFL world in the dark. The light is beginning to shine through, though.
In his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, Morgan addressed a lot of things, and he spoke at length about Jalon Walker. Walker has been the popular pick for Carolina in a ton of mock drafts, and Morgan is well aware of why that is. After so much mystery, Morgan's latest comments sure make it sound like he wants Walker.
When asked, he said per Joe Person of The Athletic, "Jalon’s a good player... I think he’s definitely a great person, really good player, and I think he’s got a bright future ahead.” He also confirmed where the Panthers would have him primarily play (edge rusher). But they're not opposed to using his versatility.
"I don’t know if (the versatility) makes them more attractive, but I think it definitely adds value to them," the GM said. "In Jalon’s case, he can play on the outside. You can move him inside. You can do a lot of different things with him on the defense. I know we value those type of things and again, he’s a good player."
That's a lot of praise for a prospect. It's rare for a GM not picking first overall to theoretically tip his hand. Maybe Morgan is playing chess and wants the NFL world to think he's taking Walker, but it mostly just sounds like he really wants to get the Georgia linebacker on his team.
