Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
The Carolina Panthers signed Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year deal last offseason, hoping he would help bolster their ailing pass rush, especially after losing Brian Burns.
Clowney's debut campaign with his hometown Panthers was not exactly enthralling, as he finished with 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks. However, he still showed he has quite a bit left in the tank, registering a 73.2 pass-rushing grade at Pro Football Focus.
With a year remaining on his contract, some are wondering if Carolina could potentially trade Clowney in order to save some money, and Mike Greger of the Philly Sports Network wonders if the Philadelphia Eagles could get involved.
"Clowney just turned 32 years old. You thought he was older? I know I did. While he has a lot of tread on those aging tires — 11 years and 140 games — he still racked up 5.5 sacks in 2024," Greger wrote. "He has accumulated 26 sacks over the past three seasons while staying relatively healthy. And Clowney is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal that the rebuilding Panthers would love to shed from the books."
Here's the thing, though: Carolina didn't really address its pass rush during the offseason, so unless the Panthers plan on adding multiple edge rushers in the NFL Draft, moving Clowney right now probably wouldn't be the wisest move to make.
Carolina accumulated just 32 sacks in 2024, and that was with Clowney. Taking that into consideration, it doesn't seem like the Panthers would be in the market to move the three-time Pro Bowler right now, although that could obviously change.
