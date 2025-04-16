NFL insider warns Panthers not to pick Jalon Walker
All signs point to Jalon Walker being the Carolina Panthers' pick when their time comes next Thursday night. They can do any number of things, but the majority of experts and the general feeling about the team suggest that Walker, the edge/linebacker hybrid, will be the pick at eight overall. That might be a mistake.
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby believes there are four prospects the Panthers need to avoid picking. First up was the consensus pick, Walker. He's very likely to be a Panther, but Lazenby thinks that's a miss waiting to happen despite making sense on paper.
"Walker is a talented defender, and the Panthers had one of the worst defenses in the league last year. However, Walker is a tweener, not really having a true position," he said. "The Georgia product doesn't appear to have the chops to be an off-ball coverage linebacker, but also doesn't show an elite natural ability as a pass-rusher."
Walker would play edge primarily for the Panthers, as GM Dan Morgan clarified that in a pre-draft press conference. But he's also open to using him in a variety of ways, and Lazenby believes that won't help. Being pretty good at two things isn't as useful in the NFL as being very good at one thing.
The insider believes the Panthers ought to get players who will play a single position of need at a high level to fix their defense, and that isn't Walker necessarily. He also cautioned the Panthers about Jahdae Barron for similar reasons. Without a clear position, drafting a player is that much harder.
