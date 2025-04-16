Panthers-Raiders trade proposal adds proven $33 million wide receiver for Bryce Young

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers in 2024 (ranks among WRs)



15 GP

- 129 targets (15th)

- 87 receptions (13th)

- 1027 yards (16th)

- 4 TD

- 52 1st Downs (16th)

- 0 Drops (1st NFL)

- 1.76 Yds/Route Run (22nd)

- 15 Contested Catches (11th)

- 66.7% Contested Cath Rate (2nd)



- On Deep…