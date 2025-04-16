Panthers-Raiders trade proposal adds proven $33 million wide receiver for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have done a good job restocking their defense ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but the offensive side of the ball still leaves a lot to be desired.
That's because the Panthers haven't done anything to upgrade their wide receivers room. The team has three question marks at the position currently in Adam Thielen, who is set to turn 35, and Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, both of whom are promising but unproven.
In a recent article naming possible landing spots for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers if he's traded, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios pegged the Panthers as a possible destination.
"Last season, the Carolina Panthers had a wide receiver problem," he wrote. "After benching quarterback Bryce Young and trading Diontae Johnson, the team was back to square one. Young came back into the lineup near the end of the 2024 campaign and while they’re not contenders just yet, they have a promising group this 2025 season. 2024 draft picks Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker were some of the best investments from head coach Dave Canales, but it’s time for them to lay the hammer. They know veteran Adam Thielen probably has one or two more seasons left in the tank. Meyers might be more of a No. 1 receiver, but he might fit into the offensive system that’s turning into something potentially special."
Palacios' suggestion that Myers could be traded is spurred on by a recent report from ESPN's Ryan McFadden, who says Meyers is looking for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his $33 million deal. If Meyers doesn't get the extension he wants, Palacios thinks he could demand a trade.
Meyers has been one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL over the past four years. Despite routinely having a lackluster quarterback situation in that span, Meyers has tallied 800 yards or more in each campaign. He's also coming off a 2024 season in which he posted a career-best 1,027 yards despite having Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew throwing him the rock.
While we would certainly prefer the Panthers to add a true No. 1 wideout for Bryce Young, Meyers would be a good consolation prize. He would offer a much-needed proven veteran target and a safety valve in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. Meyers also sports one of the most reliable pair of hands in the NFL after not dropping a single pass on 126 targets last season.
All that said, the Raiders love Meyers and are likely keen on keeping him in Las Vegas, especially given their lackluster situation at wide receiver.
And, per McFadden's report, the veteran is enjoying his time in Las Vegas, which makes him less likely to demand a trade or hold out. Knowing that, there really is no reason for the Raiders to trade Meyers right now.
As for the Panthers, we'd expect them to add a wideout in the 2025 NFL draft, and likely sooner rather than later. But, the team should still have its on eye on the free-agent and trade markets.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers, Bears strike huge deal in new 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft
Carolina Panthers met with 48-TD National Champion at RB
Panthers-Chargers trade proposal lands $14M weapon for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers’ best pass rusher named NFL draft trade candidate