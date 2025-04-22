NFL insider predicts Panthers make Penn State star Tyler Warren surprise pick in first round
Projections are rolling in left and right as draft experts and NFL analysts make their best guess as to what teams are going to do in this week's NFL Draft.
The first handful of picks in this class are pretty straightforward in terms of who will be selected. It's just a matter of which order Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Shedeur Sanders, etc., will go in.
The Carolina Panthers, on paper, have an obvious desire to add to their defense after a miserable 2024 campaign, but they could pull a stunning surprise and make a selection that few are expecting.
Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer projected in his recent mock draft for Carolina to select another weapon for Bryce Young.
"In a bit of a surprise, the Carolina Panthers select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren eighth. They wanted to get help for Bryce Young and ultimately just followed their board, which had Warren as the best available prospect."
Warren is widely considered one of the best tight end prospects of recent memory, and many around the league believe he will quickly emerge as one of the best in the league.
Tight end has been a bit of a sore spot for Carolina since the organization parted ways with Greg Olsen following the 2019 campaign and while having a dynamic pass catcher over the middle, who can also serve as a security blanket would be huge for Young, it shouldn't be a bigger priority than tending to the defense.
Ja'Tavion Sanders showed flashes of promise as a rookie, and although his ceiling may not be as high as Warren's, he's certainly capable of developing into a top half of the league pass-catching tight end.
