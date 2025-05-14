Panthers predicted to pick Ohio State star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
The 2025 season is a crucial one for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, but also for the organization as a whole. In order to feel positive about the direction of the franchise, they need to hover around the eight or nine-win mark this upcoming season.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick has Carolina making the fifth overall selection in his way-too-early 2026 mock draft, which would have them nowhere near an 8-9 or 9-8 record. With that pick, he has Carolina selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.
"Versatile, athletic, and highly talented, Downs wears a lot of hats in Ohio State’s secondary. The Panthers surprisingly bypassed defense in the first round in 2025, selecting receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but added a pair of pass rushers on Day 2. Still, Carolina’s defense, one of the worst in the NFL last season, needs more playmakers. The 6' 0", 205-pound Downs has the range, tackling, instincts, and cover skills to be a problem solver early in his career at the next level."
Caleb Downs 2024 highlights
While the Panthers certainly need help in the back end, particularly at safety, I have a feeling the conversation is going to be more about Bryce Young if they are picking in the top five next spring. The defense was historically bad in 2024, and they had the eighth overall selection. Picking higher would mean something went wrong on the offensive side of the ball as well.
