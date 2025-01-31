Panthers met with Clemson prospect who might be just what tight end room needs
The Carolina Panthers currently have just one tight end under contract: Ja'Tavion Sanders. Sanders enjoyed a solid rookie year, at times looking like a future breakout candidate. However, by year's end, he was ceding a lot of targets to Tommy Tremble. Sanders could be good, but there are certainly some question marks.
Everyone else in the tight end room, including Tremble, is an outgoing free agent. The Panthers have the chance to re-sign them or start fresh with Sanders and another young player. In case that's what they choose to do, GM Dan Morgan and the front office met with an intriguing local tight end prospect.
Panthers met with Clemson TE Jake Briningstool
At the Senior Bowl, Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool was on the Panthers' radar. They met with the prospect who went to school not far away from Charlotte, NC. He finished his season with 49 catches for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. He was third-team All-ACC, so he had a pretty good closing year and could get drafted to the Panthers because of it.
For what it's worth, Briningstool said he had a positive meeting with the Panthers and expressed a desire to remain in the Carolinas now that he's out of school. 31 other teams may have a say in that. Briningstool is currently not a top-200 prospect so this would probably be another day three selection like Sanders was.
Sanders looked like a good addition to the offense, but that was only in flashes. He's also the only player under contract, and the Panthers aren't likely to devote a big chunk of their middling salary cap space to a tight end, so picking someone like Briningstool makes a lot of sense.
