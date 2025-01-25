Panthers pegged to add 'versatile' defender in NFL mock draft
No matter which way you slice it, the Carolina Panthers have to devote much of their draft capital to defense. They had the worst unit in the NFL last year and one of the worst in history. Aside from possibly cornerback, no set position can be ignored in the draft or free agency.
That's what a lot of mock drafts seem to understand. Whether it's Abdul Carter, which seems like a pipe dream now, or Mason Graham, everyone mostly believes the eighth pick will be spent on defense. That includes ESPN's Mel Kiper, whose first mock draft has Carolina shoring up its midsection on that side of the ball.
Mel Kiper mocks Georgia star Jalon Walker to Carolina.
"Carolina gave up 6.0 yards per play and 31.4 points per game this season, both last in the NFL. Regardless of what you think of quarterback Bryce Young's long-term potential, it's tough to win games with a defense that allows that many points," Mel Kiper argues. "[Jalon] Walker is versatile, and he can line up as a traditional off-ball linebacker or edge rusher. His game is all about speed-to-power, and no matter where you put him, he can get into the backfield to blow up plays. He had 6.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss this season, and he'd be a fit in coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit."
Walker can do both interior and edge play as a linebacker, and the Panthers need both. They have players that aren't horrible in both spots, but adding an infusion of youth and talent to either position group is a great plan for GM Dan Morgan.
They may sign a linebacker in free agency, but as the closing games of 2024 taught us, you can never have too much depth in the middle. The Panthers were using special teams players in the middle of t their defense last season, so Walker is a pick that could ensure that doesn't happen again.
