Panthers predicted to make wild surprise pick in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft

The Panthers could do the totally unexpected and draft Walter Nolen.

Zach Roberts

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in the NFL (and one of the worst in history) last season. Much of that was due to a complete inability to stop the run, as they yielded over 180 rushing yards per game and over 3,000 total. Fixing that was one of the top priorities in the offseason for GM Dan Morgan and company.

In the latest Yahoo! Sports mock draft, the Panthers make a surprising pick to do just that. Sam Farmer has them taking Mississippi DT Walter Nolen, saying, "The NFL’s worst defense against the run gets a boost with an immovable object in the middle."

This draft has them passing on Will Johnson, Mykel Williams, Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, Mike Green, and Nic Scourton. Jalon Walker was gone, as were Abdul Carter and Mason Graham. Still, this is a curious pick. Nolen is a first-round pick, but top 10? He's number 26 overall on ESPN's big board.

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen (2) reaches to knock the ball loose from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This is also a position of less need now than it was months ago. The Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown to play up the middle. While those guys aren't superstars that preclude the team from making any more moves there, they are signings that suggest another direction come draft time.

If the Panthers do want to continue shoring up the defensive interior, they can pick Nolen after trading down. They can also trade down for another defensive tackle or hope that Mason Graham falls to them. Whatever they do, this would certainly be a surprise given how the offseason has gone so far.

Zach Roberts
