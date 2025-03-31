Panthers insider hints at possible surprise 2025 draft plan
The Carolina Panthers have a central focus on the defense. After going 5-12 thanks in no small part to yielding the most points in NFL history, reports and the Panthers' own actions have indicated that they're all in on building that defense back to a competitive level, potentially at the cost of the offense.
The Panthers reportedly love the WR room with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and David Moore. However, their recent draft visits suggest otherwise, and The Athletic's Joe Person, a Panthers beat reporter, believes they might have something up their sleeve to help Bryce Young.
Person said, "Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, one of the top receivers in the draft, has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Panthers, The Athletic reported Friday. Don’t be surprised to hear about other receivers visiting Carolina before the draft."
Of course, the Panthers won't ignore a player at a position of need in a pre-draft visit as that would be foolish on a number of accounts. That doesn't necessarily imply that McMillan will be the pick, but it doesn't rule it out. Neither did GM Dan Morgan.
Per Person, Morgan has said on plenty of occasions, including recently, that they'll take the best player and won't be boxed in to a defensive or offensive approach in the draft. That could open the door for a wide receiver selection.
Person reported that there are some in the organization highly intrigued by McMillan. "Would they be more interested in the 6-4, 219-pounder in the teens after trading back from 8?" he asked. "You would think so, given McMillan’s lack of top-end speed, which is what this receiving corps needs most. Texas wideout Matthew Golden, who met with the Panthers at the combine, does not want for speed. But like McMillan, Golden probably makes more sense if Morgan moves back."
Either way, wide receiver could be much more in play in the first round of the NFL Draft than previously expected. The odds are still stronger for a defensive player, namely an edge rusher, but still, wide receiver isn't out of the question.
