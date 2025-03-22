Panthers predicted to take top pure cornerback in 2025 NFL mock draft
One of Carolina's biggest needs, the cornerback position, will likely be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft, but how early?
General Manager Dan Morgan could go a lot of different ways with the eighth overall pick, but he could take the best pure corner in the draft in Michigan's Will Johnson, which would form one of the best young duos in the league when you pair him with Jaycee Horn.
Pro Football Network's latest mock draft projects Carolina doing exactly that.
"The best player available across those positions on our board is cornerback Will Johnson. Cornerback may not look like a need in this draft after extending Jaycee Horn and re-signing Mike Jackson, but the depth behind that duo is questionable, and Jackson’s two-year deal is really a one-year deal with a club option for 2026. Johnson is a talented player who, when combined with Horn, could give the Panthers the best CB duo in the league. They should not ignore that long-term outlook just because they brought back Jackson this offseason."
Johnson was a two-time All-American and was a key part of the Wolverines' national championship team in 2023. In his three years in Ann Arbor, he recorded 68 total tackles, 10 passes defended, nine interceptions (three pick-sixes), and four tackles for loss.
