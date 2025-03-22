Panthers projected to draft 155-touchdown QB prospect in surprise pick
For once, the quarterback spot is not at the forefront of everyone's minds when discussing the Carolina Panthers' biggest needs. Even after Bryce Young's rookie season, there was some concern that Carolina may not have its answer at the most important position, but that was put to bed with a strong sophomore campaign.
Although it looks like Young has turned the corner and will be the franchise guy the Panthers hoped he would become, it never hurts to have a little insurance, right?
In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, they have Carolina selecting Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, Dillon Gabriel, with the 140th pick (2nd selection in the fifth round) of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Garbiel is well-traveled and heavily experienced, having served as the starting quarterback at UCF (2019-21), Oklahoma (2022-23), and Oregon (2024). He was able to stay at the college level for six years due to a medical redshirt and then the additional year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes during the pandemic. For his career, he completed 65.2% of his passes and tossed for 18.722 yards and 155 touchdowns to just 32 interceptions.
Even if Gabriel doesn't have a path to becoming a starter in Carolina, he could earn his living as Bryce Young's long-term backup. Veteran Andy Dalton is back with the organization on a two-year deal, which could take him into his retirement. Given all of the experience Gabriel has, along with entering the NFL at age 24, he would be the ideal long-term QB2 for the Panthers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Surprise trade proposal lands Panthers another Raiders defender
2025 NFL draft: Panthers showing little interest in WR prospects
Panthers linked to uninspiring Patriots trade target at wide receiver
Analyst names shocking top trade candidate for Carolina Panthers