Projecting the Panthers' picks on day three of the 2025 NFL draft
It's the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers will likely continue to add pieces to the defense in rounds four through seven. Who could be on their way to Carolina on Saturday?
Here's our day three mock draft.
RD 4, Pick 114: CB Quincy Riley (Louisville)
Carolina kicks off day three by adding to the cornerback room, and honestly, I'd be shocked if it were any other position. The Panthers are extremely thin there with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson as the only two proven commodities.
RD 4, Pick 122: S Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma)
Continuing the early theme here by adding to the secondary once again. Trevon Moehrig is really the only sure thing the Panthers have at both safety spots, and while Bowman won't start right away, he'll add competition to the room. Two years ago, he led the Big 12 in interceptions (6) and led the country in pick-sixes (3).
RD 5, Pick 140: DL Deone Walker (Kentucky)
A little surprised to see Walker still on the board, and there's a good chance he'll be off the board by this pick. We'll assume his slide creeps into the fifth round and Dan Morgan wastes little time turning in the pick to further strengthen the depth up front. A couple of years ago, he showed he could be more than just a run plugger, notching 7.5 sacks. He's a massive human, checking in at 6'7", 344 pounds.
RD 5, Pick 163: Jack Kiser (Notre Dame)
Another spot the Panthers are pretty thin at is linebacker. Kiser may never develop into a starter, but he can be a quality special teams player and backup on defense. He'll turn 25 this September, so he's on the older side, but the experience could help him see the field in some capacity early.
RD 6, Pick 208: OT Ajani Cornelius (Oregon)
Dan Morgan still hasn't picked up the fifth-year option on Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton is entering the final year of his deal. Cornelius is probably a career backup, but they need to have someone in place just in case they move off of one of the two aforementioned starters after 2025.
Panthers day one and two picks:
RD 1, Pick 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
RD, 2, Pick 51: EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
RD 3, Pick 77: EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
