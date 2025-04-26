All Panthers

Projecting the Panthers' picks on day three of the 2025 NFL draft

A look at who Carolina may pick up on day three of the draft.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) watches during warmups before facing off against the Austin Peay Governors at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) watches during warmups before facing off against the Austin Peay Governors at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
It's the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers will likely continue to add pieces to the defense in rounds four through seven. Who could be on their way to Carolina on Saturday?

Here's our day three mock draft.

RD 4, Pick 114: CB Quincy Riley (Louisville)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley (DB28) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carolina kicks off day three by adding to the cornerback room, and honestly, I'd be shocked if it were any other position. The Panthers are extremely thin there with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson as the only two proven commodities.

RD 4, Pick 122: S Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma)

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables poses with Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) during senior night before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Continuing the early theme here by adding to the secondary once again. Trevon Moehrig is really the only sure thing the Panthers have at both safety spots, and while Bowman won't start right away, he'll add competition to the room. Two years ago, he led the Big 12 in interceptions (6) and led the country in pick-sixes (3).

RD 5, Pick 140: DL Deone Walker (Kentucky)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker (DL38) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A little surprised to see Walker still on the board, and there's a good chance he'll be off the board by this pick. We'll assume his slide creeps into the fifth round and Dan Morgan wastes little time turning in the pick to further strengthen the depth up front. A couple of years ago, he showed he could be more than just a run plugger, notching 7.5 sacks. He's a massive human, checking in at 6'7", 344 pounds.

RD 5, Pick 163: Jack Kiser (Notre Dame)

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Jack Kiser of Notre Dame (20) goes on the attack during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Another spot the Panthers are pretty thin at is linebacker. Kiser may never develop into a starter, but he can be a quality special teams player and backup on defense. He'll turn 25 this September, so he's on the older side, but the experience could help him see the field in some capacity early.

RD 6, Pick 208: OT Ajani Cornelius (Oregon)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dan Morgan still hasn't picked up the fifth-year option on Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton is entering the final year of his deal. Cornelius is probably a career backup, but they need to have someone in place just in case they move off of one of the two aforementioned starters after 2025.

Panthers day one and two picks:

RD 1, Pick 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

RD, 2, Pick 51: EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)

RD 3, Pick 77: EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)

