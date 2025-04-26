Scouting report for Carolina Panthers’ fifth-round pick TE Mitchell Evans
Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has dotted a lot of “Is” and crossed a lot of “Ts” so far in the 2025 NFL draft. Carolina has certainly had defense on its mind, but Morgan has certainly addressed the offensive side of the ball over three days. The team’s first-round pick was University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. In the fourth round, the Panthers added University of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne.
Both of those players can catch the ball. So can Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans, who Morgan snared in the fifth round with the 163rd overall pick.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein gave his thoughts on the 6’5”, 258-pound Golden Domer. “Combination tight end who came back strong from a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and got better and more productive as the season progressed. Evans is willing as a blocker and has the size to help in that area, but he would be more consistent with better pad level and strain to finish what he starts. He catches passes aligning in-line or from the slot and frames up defenders to create catch space when contested.
“He has good ball skills and put a couple of spectacular catches on tape, but he will lose effectiveness beyond the second level. Evans’ size and dual-capacity ability on all three downs gives him a chance to become a starter with average catch production.”
This past season, four Panthers’ tight ends combined for 60 catches, good for 595 yards and three touchdowns—two of those scores by Tony Tremble. In 16 games with the Fighting Irish in 2024, Evans totaled 43 receptions for 421 yards and three TDs.
