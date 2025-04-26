Panthers turn Jonathan Mingo pick into Trevor Etienne, a bad sign for Jonathon Brooks
The Carolina Panthers didn't get much back when they sent away disgruntled wide receiver Diontae Johnson at the trade deadline and effectively begged him never to come back. However, the Panthers did manage to get a surprisingly good haul when they dealt Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys, netting a fourth-round pick for a receiver who has yet to score in the NFL.
Carolina used used the pick that came over from Dallas in that deal (No. 114) overall on Georgia running back Trevor Etienne. While we expected a running back pick at some point today, the fact that they did it this early comes as a mild surprise.
What it means more than anything ls we won't be seeing 2024 second-round pick Jonathan Brooks on the field this year - and this pick might even be an indication that his pro career could already be toast after his second ACL tear in as many years.
Etienne (5-foot-9, 205 pounds) is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars back Travis Etienne, who's a natural comp. After playing two years at Florida, Trevor transferred to Georgia for his senior season. All together Etienne appeared in 34 games, totaling just over 2,000 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver he added another 432 yards and a touchdown.
To start out Etienne will likely be the No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind starter Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. Obviously that means he won't see the field much on offense, but he could make an impact on special teams. Etienne is also a kick returner, having totaled 645 yards on 26 attempts in college. As a rookie that'll his best chance to move the needle.
In the long run, we will probably see Etienne rise to be the main backup behind Hubbard, assuming Dowdle is a one-and-done in Carolina. If he can get back to 100% healthy again, Brooks would be Etienne's primary competition for that role. That's a big if at this point, though.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers GM Dan Morgan gives cryptic answer on Jadeveon Clowney future
How Jalon Walker’s draft room reacted to getting passed over by Panthers
Winners and losers for Panthers after the first 3 rounds of 2025 NFL draft
Tetairoa McMillan clears the air on viral video that led to pre-draft concern