Panthers-Patriots trade proposal could land generational talent in Carolina
The Carolina Panthers are one of the most ambiguous teams when it comes to determining what they will do with their first-round NFL draft pick this week.
The Panthers are selecting eighth overall, and while most are expecting Carolina to go defense, the Panthers would likely be forced to reach if they want to land an edge rusher (like Jalon Walker, for example).
For that reason, trading up or down may be the best solution to Carolina's conundrum, and Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus is suggesting that the Panthers swing a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire the No. 4 pick.
In his proposal, Valentine has Carolina shipping pick Nos. 8 and 74 as well as a 2026 third-rounder to the Patriots for the fourth overall selection, but there's a caveat: Valentine only feels the Panthers should do it if one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter are on the board.
Right now, the prevailing though is that Hunter and Carter will go at pick Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, this Thursday, but there is a chance that one of them could slip. If that happens, Carolina would certainly be wise to make a move.
That being said, it seems hard to imagine New England trading the pick if one of Hunter or Carter remains on the board.
The Panthers are definitely in a tough spot here, as trading up will be difficult. If anything, general manager Dan Morgan may actually be better off trading down to accumulate more draft capital. Plus, he wouldn't have to reach as much to get the player he wants.
