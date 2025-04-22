PFF analyst has two main Panthers targets ranked in top 6 overall prospects
The Carolina Panthers are probably honed in on two targets at the NFL Draft this year. If they're truly bent on fixing the defense even more and adding a top edge rusher, then it'll be Jalon Walker. If they're satisfied enough with what they did in free agency, then the pick might be wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
There's been a lot of debate over whether either is worth the eighth pick and which one brings more value to the Panthers. Ultimately, at least according to one PFF analyst, the Panthers can do no wrong in the first round.
If they pick Walker eighth overall, they're getting Mike Renner's fifth-best prospect. If they go with McMillan instead, they're getting Renner's sixth overall prospect. Both are good value at eight overall and provide a huge boost to their sides of the ball in Carolina.
For argument's sake, if Mason Graham falls and Carolina continues bolstering the interior of the defensive line, then that would be even better, as Renner has Graham fourth overall (the top three of Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter are not falling to Carolina anyway).
Those two, McMillan and Walker, seem to be the prominent names heading into the draft tomorrow night, and it's maybe for good reason. The Panthers have been linked to Mykel Williams at eight overall, but he's the 18th-best prospect, so the value isn't there.
Shemar Stewart (39th), Tyler Warren (22nd), Walter Nolen (12th), Malaki Starks (16th), Nic Scourton (34th), and others that have been mocked to Carolina don't represent good value unless the Panthers successfully pull off a trade to move down in the first round.
