All Panthers

Emerging Panthers star Rico Dowdle among NFL's biggest Week 6 winners

When it came to winners around the NFL in Week 6, Carolina Panthers’ running back Rico Dowdle’s performance against his former team was an obvious selection.

Russell Baxter

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four weeks into the 2025 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers appeared to be an early disappointment. A strong finish the previous season was a reason for optimism. Instead, Dave Canales’s team dropped three of its first four games, which included lopsided losses at Jacksonville (26-10) and at New England (42-13).

Now the Panthers sit at 3-3 and the team has a different feel to it. On Sunday at Charlotte, Canales’s club came away with a three-point win for the second consecutive week. Once again, the offense had few problems moving the football.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports handed out winners and losers for Week 6. The Panthers’ 30-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Charlotte provided him with a no-brainer choice.

“Dowdle talked some pregame smack to his former team,” explained Dubin, “telling the Dallas Cowboys that they should buckle up their chin straps to get ready to play against him and the Carolina Panthers. (Dallas allowed Dowdle to walk in free agency this offseason, choosing instead to sign Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders)."

Rico Dowdle vs. Cowboys
Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball while getting pressured by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Dowdle came out against Dallas and backed up his talk with his play,” added Dubin. “He went over 200 total yards for the second week in a row, rushing an incredible 30 times for 183 yards and catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.”

Over the past two games, with starter Chuba Hubbard on the sidelines, Dowdle has carried the football a combined 53 times for 389 yards and one score. He’s also has caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. Thanks to rushing performances of 206 and 183 yards the last two weeks vs. Miami and Dallas, respectively, Dowdle’s 472 yards on the ground ranks fifth in the NFL.

The Panthers are winning these days, and so is their prized offensive free-agent addition in 2025.

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense

Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.