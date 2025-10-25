What should we expect in next chapter of the Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle saga?
For the first time in years, the Carolina Panthers have at least an outside chance at beating a legitimate Super Bowl contender this week.
Tomorrow league MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills come to town, and while they are heavy favorites for a good reason, there is one clear path to an upset for this Panthers team.
That'll be the ground game, where Buffalo comes in with the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense, and Carolina comes in with the third-best rushing offense this season. This represents a golden opportunity for the Panthers to build on their three-game win streak where they are strongest.
However, there's an open question as to who will be in the backfield for the Panthers this week. Last time out, Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle alternated drives even though the latter has been far more efficient this season.
What should we expect this week? Here's ESPN's Field Yates and company breaking it down.
ESPN on Rico Dowdle-Chuba Hubbard split
On the other side of the ball the Panthers have fielded a pretty strong run defense, dramatically turning around a unit that ranked last in this department last season and is up to 8th in fewest rushing yards allowed per game.
That will make it more difficult for Buffalo's rushing offense, which is led by James Cook. Obviously, the far greater threat comes from the arm of Josh Allen, who is due for a breakout game after three straight performances with 253 passing yards or less.
While they haven't yet faced a mobile threat like Allen, Carolina's pass rush finally showed some signs of life last week - posting six sacks and 11 quarterback hits against the Jets.
Despite their pass rush issues, the Panthers have the 10th-ranked passing defense in the league.
Add it all up and you have a seemingly very winnable game on paper - it may only take a +1 in the turnover department to swing it in their favor.
