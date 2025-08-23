ESPN expects Tetairoa McMillan to take over as Bryce Young’s No. 1
This week, the numerous reporters for ESPN’s NFL Nation combined their efforts to give their thoughts on the 257 players chosen in April’s draft, and how each has performed over the last four months.
When it came to the Carolina Panthers, that task fell upon longtime writer David Newton. He took a look at each of general manager Dan Morgan’s eight draft choices, starting with the eighth overall selection in late April. The Panthers surprised some in choosing talented wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan while passing on a much-needed edge rusher.
Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be Bryce Young’s top option in 2025
“McMillan was penciled in as the No. 1 receiver for QB Bryce Young on draft day,” said Newton. “That’s not going to change. He has proved himself with his sharp route running, as well as his ability to adjust on the ball and make the tough catches.”
Arguably what turned out to be the highlight of a winless preseason for Canales’s team was a 30-yard connection between quarterback Bryce Young and the former Wildcat on the second possession of the Panthers’ clash with the Cleveland Browns.
“I have a ton of trust and confidence in him,” stated Young earlier this month in reference to the rookie wideout (via Michael Baca of NFL.com). “He did a great job of pulling his line and giving me a spot to throw the ball. It was a great catch. It’s a lot harder than I’m sure it looked, so he did a great job on that. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”
As it turned out, that was just one of two catches for McMillan during the preseason. He was targeted a total of five times in the loss to Cleveland, and finished the night with a pair of grabs for 43 yards. He had two passes thrown in his direction at Houston, but finished with zero receptions. McMillan did not play last Thursday night vs. the Steelers.
Morgan has put together a talented and deep wide receiver room. There are newcomers such as McMillan, fellow rookie Jimmy Horn Jr., and former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. They join incumbents such as 11-year pro Adam Thielen, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, David Moore, and Jalen Coker. It would be somewhat of a surprise if the 6’4”, 219-pound rookie from the University of Arizona didn’t emerge as the club’s top pass-catcher this season.
