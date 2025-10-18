ESPN predicts Jets QB Justin Fields gashes Panthers defense on the ground
After opening as underdogs, the odds have shifted in the Carolina Panthers' favor for tomorrow's game against the New York Jets. Most likely the change has something to do with the status of star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who will not be playing.
While it's great news for Carolina's defense, there are still other challenges that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has to account for. With Wilson out the biggest weapon for the Jets' offense might be the legs of Justin Fields.
Fields has already totaled 235 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher this season and is averaging over six yards per carry. Seth Walder at ESPN is predicting that he'll go off on the Panthers' defense on the ground.
ESPN on Justin Fields vs. Panthers
"Fields will record at least 60 rushing yards. The good news for Fields is that the Panthers have absolutely no pass rush, ranking last in the league in pass rush win rate (27.2%). The bad news is that the receiving options for the Jets are rough without Wilson. Fields could have plenty of time but no one to throw to, so he might just take off."
The Panthers' run defense has dramatically improved from last season when they allowed more yards on the ground than any team in NFL history. Heading into Week 7 they're only giving up 95.3 rushing yards per game, the ninth-fewest in the league.
However, all of that work has come against running backs and the Panthers' defense has yet to face a real rushing threat at quarterback like Fields. So, it is entirely possible he'll have a big day as a rusher.
That being said, the Panthers play a lot of zone defense, and it's much more difficult for a quarterback to run against a unit that's facing him rather than turning and playing man to man.
If Carolina can keep Fields from going bananas on the ground, the only real weapon the Jets' offense will have left is Breece Hall coming out of their backfield.
Combined with a defense that ranks 28th in points allowed per game it's likely to be another long day for Aaron Glenn and the Jets. Expect the Panthers to secure their first road win of the 2025 season and only the second in Bryce Young's career.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers may be making the wrong decision at running back
Insider: Bryce Young changing perceptions behind scenes for Panthers
NFL experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Jets Week 7 matchup
Panthers reach new high in power rankings after winning 3 of 4 games