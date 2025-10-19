NFL draft analyst predicts Carolina Panthers pick 'best cornerback' in 2026 class
Unless Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen play like the prime Watt or Bosa brothers the rest of the season, the Carolina Panthers are going to need to hit edge again hard in the 2026 NFL draft.
However, that's not the only defensive hole that the Panthers will need to address next offseason.
While they did come out on top, last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys exposed Carolina's cornerbacks as being not quite as good as we thought they were. Even with CeeDee Lamb out, Cowboys wideout George Pickens went off, roasting (mostl) Mike Jackson for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Truth is, Jackson is a solid corner - but only as long as you don't ask too much of him. Covering athletic freaks like Pickens is not on the menu. That's why finding an upgrade that might allow Ejiro Evero to play some man defense every now and then is not a bad idea.
In a new mock draft from Jordan Reid at ESPN, that's just what they do. Picking at No. 13 overall, Reid has the Panthers taking LSU's Mansoor Delane, who he calls the best corner in the class.
"Delane is the best cornerback in the 2026 draft and would fit well with a Panthers secondary that allows opposing quarterbacks a QBR of 63.7, sixth-worst in the NFL. Delane has excelled since transferring from Virginia Tech; opponents are completing just 24.0% of their passes into his coverage this season, sixth best in the FBS. He can mirror and match receivers in man coverage, and his awareness of passing concepts also makes him effective in zone coverage."
Delane (six-foot, 190 pounds) has the size, length, speed and ball skills that the Panthers need in their other boundary corner to pair with Horn. Last season at Virginia Tech he put up four interceptions, seven pass breakups and 54 tackles, plus two forced fumbles.
So far this season, Pro Football Focus has Delane graded out at 90.6 in coverage and 90.6 overall, which is the second-best mark in the nation among cornerbacks with enough snaps to qualify. Delane also has high grades in run defense (78.0).
With another season of experience under his belt by the time the draft comes around, Delane should be ready to make an immediate impact for whatever defense that winds up getting him.
For the Panthers, that might mean taking a good, top-10 defense and turning it into something special.
