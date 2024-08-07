ESPN NFL unit rankings indicate Panthers roster too far behind in too many places to contend
If nothing else, the Carolina Panthers shouldn't be the worst team in the NFL this year and there are some legitimate reasons for optimism going into the regular season. That said, it's important for Carolina fans to be realistic about where this franchise stands compared to the competition. Specifically, the roster as presently constructed is still far behind where they need to be in a lot of places in order to be considered a contender.
Here is a quick review of where ESPN analyst Mike Clay ranked each positional unit for the Panthers in his projections for the 2024 NFL season.
Quarterbacks: 24th
Running backs: 26th
Wide receivers: 16th
Tight ends: 32nd
Offensive line: 12th
Defensive line: 14th
Edge rush: 23rd
Linebackers: 9th
Cornerbacks: 25th
Safeties: 16th
There are some bright spots here to be sure, including a deep defensive front-seven and an offensive line that should be no worse than average even on their worst day. We also thoroughly disagree with the running back ranking - and once rookie Jonathon Brooks joins the lineup you'll see why.
Still, to catch up with the projected playoff teams around the NFC they'll need to dramatically improve at a few key positions, especially at cornerback and quarterback.
In the case of Carolina's corners, they have the tools they need for success at this spot - but only if Jaycee Horn can finally stay on the field for most of the season. Troy Hill is pretty solid in the slot, but it might be a good idea to add more help, here. A step forward by Dane Jackson wouldn't hurt, either.
Of course the huge asterisk hanging over everything Panthers-related this year is their situation at quarterback. If Bryce Young doesn't improve tremendously this coming season then all hope is lost for an eight-win year, let alone a playoff run. Andy Dalton is decent enough as a backup but he can't carry a team like this to the postseason at this stage of his career and that's all that really matters.
Even if Young does take that critical Sophomore year leap it's going to take time to round out the rough edges of this roster. It will fall to general manager Dan Morgan to dig the Panthers out of what's become the deepest mess in the NFC and for head coach Dave Canales to sort it all out on the field.
