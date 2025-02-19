All Panthers

Carolina Panthers get brutal news on trade value of star WR

The Carolina Panthers have received some rather rough news on the trade value of one of their top weapons.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen has elected to return for his 12th NFL season, and it will be his third season with the Panthers.

However, just because Thielen is returning does not necessarily mean that Carolina will keep him. The Panthers could trade the 34-year-old, who doesn't really fit the team's timeline and missed seven games this past season due to injury.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has listed Thielen as a potential trade candidate, but he does not exactly think highly of Thielen's trade value.

"Adam Thielen has outplayed expectations amid multiple quarterbacks and offensive coordinators in Carolina, racking up 1,629 yards over two seasons. He's owed only about $6.3 million in 2025, so the Panthers could comfortably afford a third season with the now 35-year-old wideout," Barnwell wrote.

It should be noted that Thielen is currently 34, but will be 35 by the time next season starts.

"They could potentially trade him to a more competitive team if they want to make a more substantial investment in a veteran receiver, which would likely land Carolina a Day 3 pick in return," Barnwell concluded.

Honestly, it may not even be worth it for the Panthers to trade Thielen for a Day 3 pick. Maybe a fourth-rounder would suffice, but even then, the value he provides to Bryce Young as a security blanket surely trumps anything a fourth-round pick would bring Carolina in 2025.

The Panthers could always attempt to swing a blockbuster trade for another wide out to replace Thielen, but given Carolina's rather tenuous financial situation, it would be difficult.

Chances are, Thielen will be on the roster come September, although the Panthers may revisit the possibility of dealing him at the trade deadline.

Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen.
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is congratulated after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

