Carolina Panthers get brutal news on trade value of star WR
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen has elected to return for his 12th NFL season, and it will be his third season with the Panthers.
However, just because Thielen is returning does not necessarily mean that Carolina will keep him. The Panthers could trade the 34-year-old, who doesn't really fit the team's timeline and missed seven games this past season due to injury.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell has listed Thielen as a potential trade candidate, but he does not exactly think highly of Thielen's trade value.
"Adam Thielen has outplayed expectations amid multiple quarterbacks and offensive coordinators in Carolina, racking up 1,629 yards over two seasons. He's owed only about $6.3 million in 2025, so the Panthers could comfortably afford a third season with the now 35-year-old wideout," Barnwell wrote.
It should be noted that Thielen is currently 34, but will be 35 by the time next season starts.
"They could potentially trade him to a more competitive team if they want to make a more substantial investment in a veteran receiver, which would likely land Carolina a Day 3 pick in return," Barnwell concluded.
Honestly, it may not even be worth it for the Panthers to trade Thielen for a Day 3 pick. Maybe a fourth-rounder would suffice, but even then, the value he provides to Bryce Young as a security blanket surely trumps anything a fourth-round pick would bring Carolina in 2025.
The Panthers could always attempt to swing a blockbuster trade for another wide out to replace Thielen, but given Carolina's rather tenuous financial situation, it would be difficult.
Chances are, Thielen will be on the roster come September, although the Panthers may revisit the possibility of dealing him at the trade deadline.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to one of NFL’s best-kept secrets to fill big need
Carolina Panthers linked to 6-time Pro Bowler to upgrade WR corps
Breaking down the Carolina Panthers’ free agents into three tiers
NFL expert says Panthers obvious candidates to make huge move