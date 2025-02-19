Carolina Panthers projected to take electrifying pass rusher in latest mock draft
While Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan and Penn State TE Tyler Warren have been often thrown around as potential fits for the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 in the 2025 NFL Draft, it might be wise for GM Dan Morgan to focus more on the defensive side of the football.
Carolina fielded a historically bad defense this past fall, and they have to find some sort of a pass rush, or they could have many of the same issues that troubled them in 2024.
Fortunately for Morgan, he'll have a few intriguing options at the top of the draft. Abdul Carter would have been the perfect fit, but after his strong finish to the season, there's no way he's falling to No. 8. In fact, he may be the top overall pick.
In The 33rd Team's latest mock draft, Kyle Crabbs projects the Panthers to select Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
Crabbs' explanation of the pick:
"Mike Green left Mobile, Alabama as one of the hottest names in the class. His pass rush resume at Marshall speaks for itself and Green dominated the week of practice against a good group of offensive linemen. Accordingly, he’s put himself in position to be one of the top pass rushers drafted, and few teams have a bigger need for defensive playmakers than Carolina.”
More on the player
Green began his career at Virginia, mainly serving as a rotational/depth piece. He transferred to Marshall in 2023, and in his first season with the Herd, he turned in 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He wrapped up his collegiate career as one of the most feared pass rushers in the country, tallying 84 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks.
