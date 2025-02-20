Panthers star named trade candidate, and it unfortunately makes sense
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this past season, and perhaps the lone bright spot was cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Horn made the Pro Bowl after registering 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended, finally living up to his draft billing.
However, the Panthers are facing a complicated situation with the 25-year-old, as he has just one year remaining on his deal and is due to land a rather hefty contract.
With Horn's future in Carolina hanging in the balance, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has named him a trade candidate, noting his lack of durability as a major factor.
"Carolina must decide whether to extend Horn on a deal that should average closer to $25 million per year than $20 million," Valentino wrote. "Horn has missed 31 games in four years and is coming off his best and healthiest season yet. If the Panthers don't believe in his durability, then now is the time to bail."
Carolina selected Horn with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Injuries limited him to just three games during his rookie campaign, and while he had a strong showing with 53 tackles, three picks and seven passes defended in 13 games the following year, he once again missed considerable time in 2023, appearing in only six contests.
Even this past season, Horn missed a couple of games, so he is still yet to play a full NFL season in four years. Given how dire things have been for the Panthers, they really can't afford to miss when it comes to handing out lucrative long-term contracts.
Carolina could probably land a nice return for Horn, as cornerbacks tend to command significant value on the trade market.
That's a decision that the Panthers will have to make in the coming months.
