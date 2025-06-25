NFL insider says landing star safety would be 'perfect' end to Carolina Panthers offseason
The Carolina Panthers put in quite a bit of work to shore up holes and weak spots ahead of the 2025 NFL season. After a tough year in 2024, aided largely by the historically weak defense they employed, there was plenty to do. They signed several starters, drafted a few more, and generally tried to overhaul the defense.
They, at least on paper, did a pretty good job. Was it perfect? Probably not, though Clutch Points insider Douglas Fritz has one more "perfect" move to fill out their roster before the regular season arrives this fall: signing Justin Simmons.
"The Panthers' defense looked awful in 2024. They must improve dramatically to be competitive this season, and adding a veteran like Simmons on the back end would help a lot," the insider said. "Of course, other teams are in the mix for Simmons. And it might be hard for him to turn down the Chiefs if they offered. Simmons said he would have to think long and hard about it."
Kansas City is much more of a destination than Carolina right now, which makes it hard to envision Simmons choosing the Panthers if it comes down to it. As of now, the Panthers haven't offered him anything, but he's on their radar. It just remains to be seen if they're the only team and how good the competition is.
He admitted that while he won't rule Kansas City out, he does want to "beat them," and that implies he'd prefer another team. Still, there is a gap between other contenders who might try and sign the veteran and a 5-12 team like Carolina.
