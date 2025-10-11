Fantasy Football: 2 Carolina Panthers among NFL's top sleepers for Week 6
There's no shortage of problems for the Carolina Panthers heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Their offense has been stagnant more often than not this season. Their defense is much improved but still below average. Their head coach can't seem to get them started on the right foot no matter who they're playing, either.
All that being said, there is reason to be optimistic about one element of this matchup. Dallas comes into Week 6 allowing more yards per game than any other NFL team and 29th in scoring defense. They're particularly vulnerable against quarterbacks and wide receivers.
That makes Bryce Youne one of this week's top sleeper candidates in fantasy football, according to Moe Moton at Bleacher Report.
"Bryce Young is only averaging 178 passing yards per game, so he's a tough sell among this week's sleepers. But the Carolina Panthers quarterback will face the Dallas Cowboys pass defense, which allows the most yards through the air while tied for the second-most passing touchdowns surrendered through five weeks."
In addition to a juicy matchup for Young, the Panthers are likely getting one of their best pass-catching weapons back in the lineup for the first time this season.
That would be second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker, who's listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the quad injury that's had him on injured reserve since the season started. Moton also has Coker listed among his fantasy sleepers for this week.
"As they do to quarterbacks, the Dallas Cowboys allow the most fantasy points to wide receivers as well, which makes a Bryce Young-Coker combination the best possible quarterback-receiver stack in terms of projected production."
It's probably also worth mentioning that Coker's best game as a rookie game against the Cowboys, having dropped four catches for 110 yards on their heads, including an 83-yard touchdown.
If the Panthers can manage to help out Yosh Nijman - who's starting for Taylor Moton at right tackle - there's a good chance that both Young and Coker could go off this week.
However, we're anticipating an even bigger game for somebody else. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan has been Carolina's best and most consistent fantasy producer this season, and he's overdue to score his first touchdown.
