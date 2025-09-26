Fantasy Football: Why Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan is a good bet vs. Patriots
Despite having no pass rush to speak of, the Carolina Panthers improbably have a top-10 scoring defense in the NFL going into Week 4. They also have a mean special teams unit. If their offense could manage to get their act together, there's no telling what they could accomplish together.
However, so far the only story worth telling on this side of the ball has been that of Carolina's rising star rookie at wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan. Through three games he's established himself as Bryce Young's first, second and third favorite targets and has totaled 216 yards - over 100 more than any other Panthers player.
That makes him a great "start" candidate in fantasy football this week against the New England Patriots, according to Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report.
B/R on Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4
"He should be heavily involved again this week, and the Patriots should keep things closer against Carolina than the Falcons did. The stage could be set for McMillan's second 100-yard game as a pro. New England ranks 30th in net yards per pass attempt allowed and has surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers."
The best part about McMillan's game is that he's nowhere close to reaching his full potential yet. So far he has caught 14 of 27 targets - barely over 50%. Over time that number should get better as McMillan becomes more and more accustomed to playing at the speed of the NFL game.
McMillan has yet to score a touchdown but that's also only a matter of time. It would certainly help if one of Carolina's other receivers started stepping up and commanding attention from opposing defenses.
The best candidate in that department is 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, but Panthers fans shouldn't hold their breath on that one. Legette bombed in the first two games of the season, sat out last week and is once again on pace to be inactive against the Patriots.
