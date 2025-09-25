What Mike Vrabel said about the Carolina Panthers' 'dirty' kickoff strategy
The Carolina Panthers' offense has yet to really find its rhythm this season. Fortunately, it's another story for their defense and their special teams units. After finishing last season with the worst scoring defense in NFL history, Carolina has given up the eighth-fewest points per game so far this year.
The Panthers are even better on special teams, where they have found an ace in their undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald. Not only has he not missed a field goal or an extra point attempt yet, Fitzgerald has mastered the art of Carolina's new surprisingly-successful kickoff strategy.
Here's what New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had to say about it after watching them for two hours.
Mike Vrabel on 'dirty' Panthers kickoffs
Vrabel could probably explain it in a lot more detail if he was inclined to do so. The short version is that the Panthers kick a sort of line drive knuckle-ball directly at the returner rather than a high-arc kick that's easier to field.
It sounds so simple it's stupid, but several times already this season opposing returners appear to have been panicked after not fielding the ball cleanly, and the Panthers have swarmed downfield quick enough to take advantage.
As a result, opponents have started their drives against Carolina on average at their own 21-yard line - the worst starting average field position in the league. The Los Angeles Rams have adopoted a similar style and are close behind - but as yet nobody else has caught on and folllowed suit.
Panthers' kickoffs are working
