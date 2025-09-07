Frustrated Bryce Young slams helmet on Panthers sideline
It's difficult to imagine a worse start to the 2025 season for the Carolina Panthers. They went into halftime trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-3 and as the third quarter is coming to a close they still haven't managed to find the end zone.
A lot of issues have surfaced for Carolina already in this game, but the worst of it seems to be that they just aren't prepared - and they're getting out-coached and out-executed on both sides of the ball by Liam Coen and his staff.
It seems like the normally-reserved and cool-headed Bryce Young is reaching a boiling point. After failed attempts on third and one and fourth and one, Young was spotted slamming his helmet on the sideline after getting an encouraging tap on the head from coach Dave Canales.
Young is definitely partially responsible for Carolina's failures so far. He's committed two turnovers, including an ugly interception and a bad lost fumble - both of which were clearly his fault. He is currently just 9/19 for 62 yards, zero touchdowns, and a brutal 33.2 passer rating.
As bad as Young has been, he's far from alone. This looks like a team that definitely could have used a few more drives during the preseason to get some kind of rhythm going.
The Panthers also started out last season on equally awful footing, and they eventually got on track. It is pretty disappinting to see them back at this level of play, though.
