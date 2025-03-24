Georgia defender tops Panthers insider's list of potential 2025 NFL draft targets
For the past two seasons, getting to opposing quarterbacks has been a big problem for the Carolina Panthers. In 2023, the team finished dead last in the league with 27 sacks. This past season, that total improved to 32 QB traps, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.
Many a mock draft has Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan using the eighth overall pick next month on a University of Georgia standout. That may still be the case, but Joe Person of The Athletic has come up with his own spin move in terms of who he feels are Carolina’s “first-day targets.”
“I was still hyping (Mykel) Williams’ teammate, Jalon Walker, after the Bulldogs’ linebacker blew away the Panthers and every other team he interviewed with at the combine. But after Georgia’s pro day—where the 6’5”, 260-pound Williams ran a 4.73-second 40—my sense now is the Panthers prefer Williams. “Morgan addressed outside linebacker in free agency with Pat Jones II, but more is needed. Williams, who doesn’t turn 21 until June, is the classic traits-over-college production prospect.”
Person takes note of The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner’s mock draft from two weeks ago. He had Walker going to the San Francisco 49ers No. 11, and the Dallas Cowboys grabbing Williams at No. 12. He also points out that Baumgardner’s final statement. “On traits alone, Williams is a top-five player in this class.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein is also high on the defensive end prospect. “An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame. He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.
“He’s still learning moves and counters but already has a big bull rush, good secondary effort and the closing burst to become a sack blanket in the pocket. He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable.”
Now a new question arises. If Baumgardner believes that Williams is indeed a top-five player in this draft class, will the Panthers have to make up a move up to secure his services?
