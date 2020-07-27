53 Men: OL Dennis Daley Player Profile

OG Dennis Daley

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL stats: 14 games, 9 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/Fringe Starter

Dennis Daley is one of the most intriguing players on the entire Carolina Panthers roster. He is young, but is versatile and can play virtually anywhere on the offensive line - except center. I believe Daley will be in the mix for a starting spot leading up to week one, but I see him being a key sub to start the season. Should Michael Schofield or John Miller struggle, Daley will be the first man up.

Analysis:

Daley has a high ceiling despite being a late round draft pick in 2019. He was recognized by Pro Football Focus for his performance in week six, receiving a 82.3 grade, ranking him second among all rookies for that week. It's still hard to tell where his future permanent spot is, but he has the ability to be a solid guard or tackle within the next couple of seasons. He moves well for his size and has pretty good footwork for being as young as he is - he looks like a natural.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Daley proved himself in 2019. He brings value to the team whether it's with him being in the starting lineup or coming off of the bench. His focus throughout training camp will be to try and earn one of the starting spots at guard. No question he will make the roster.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

