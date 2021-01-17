Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2020 Offensive Line

One of the main areas of focus this offseason for the Carolina Panthers is going to be rebuilding the offensive line. The unit did an okay job at times this year but there were way too many occasions where Teddy Bridgewater was running for his life or they were getting absolutely no push up front to open things up in the run game.

We've already graded Teddy Bridgewater, Mike Davis, the receivers, and tight ends. Now, it's time for us to look at the big fellas up front.

Overall Grade: C-

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little/Trent Scott

The Panthers trading away Trai Turner for Russell Okung was just a bad move. At first, it didn't seem like a terrible trade because it gave the Panthers a left tackle that they've been needing for so long. Unfortunately, it didn't go as planned and Okung played in just five games due to several injuries, most notably his calf.

Greg Little received some time here and there but didn't appear to make any big strides in year two. Trent Scott did a fine job filling in when needed but he's probably best suited for that role and not as a starter.

Drafting a left tackle high could be in play for the Panthers this spring.

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley/Michael Schofield III

Reed had a very strong start to the season after having to miss some time while on the COVID-19 list. He was a nice surprise out of the gate but in my opinion, I thought he took a step back in the final five or so games of the regular season.

As for Dennis Daley, he just couldn't stay healthy. He was named the starting left guard out of training camp but did not appear in a game until Week 7. He played in just five games but unlike Okung, he has a lot of football ahead of him and has a very bright future.

If Daley can get back to full strength he should be in play to be the starter once again in 2021.

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

I'm not exactly sure what happened to Matt Paradis but he has not been the same player in his two years with Carolina as he was during his time in Denver. He also had a strong start to the season but that faded away quickly. I think he can get back to playing at a high level but are the Panthers running out of patience? That's going to be the question.

RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield III

To be honest, I think John Miller was the biggest surprise of the offensive line in 2020. He played much better than I anticipated and was a guy that was not guaranteed a starting job when he signed. He still has a lot to work on especially after giving up three sacks and several pressures but there's a lot to work with there in Miller.

Schofield III will be a good backup that can move around and play four of the five spots on the line. I don't know if he's starter good but definitely worth keeping around as a backup.

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

The one spot on the offensive line that does not need to be addressed. Well, I guess in a way it does because Taylor Moton's rookie deal has expired. The Panthers must do everything they can to bring him back and be a cornerstone for this offensive line. He was the most reliable and consistent Carolina had this season and you can maybe even say over the last two years.

