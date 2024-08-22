Greg Olsen on why teams are 'scared to death' of Panthers great Christian McCaffrey
Panthers great Greg Olsen was one of the best tight ends of his time. Now he's one of the top analysts in the sport. Since he left Carolina back in 2020, Olsen has spent one odd year with the Seahawks, then he went to work calling games on TV. What makes him special in his space is that he can talk about some of the more complicated elements of the game and explain them to an average fan audience in a relatable way. That speaks to a very high level of understanding the most-challenging aspects of the Xos and Os.
Watch this and you'll see. Here's a clip of Olsen at Tight End University talking about why teams are still "scared to death" of his former teammate, now 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Despite missing most of the 2020 and 2021 season with the Panthers due to injuries, McCaffrey has improbably bounced back and re-established himself as the best running back in the NFL.
Last year with the Niners McCaffrey was more productive than ever, posting a career high and league-best 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground to go with 564 yards and seven scores as a receiver. True video game numbers.
As with all things pertaining to San Francisco's offense - especially the bizarre popularity of Brock Purdy - a lot of the credit has to go to head coach Kyle Shanahan and his playcalling. However, it is clear that the Panthers got to enjoy a true all-time great running back early on in his career in McCaffrey. At this pace he may go down as the best back of this generation - or at least 1a or 1b with Derrick Henry.
