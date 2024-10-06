What the Panthers had to say for themselves after their humiliating loss to the Bears
Well, that was quick. Just three weeks after veteran Andy Dalton's inspiring ascension to become the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback, all the good vibes are officially gone. Today's road loss to the Chicago Bears was a wakeup call for a team that seems to have briefly forgotten that they are still the worst team in the NFL right now and that there's no end in sight.
For an encore, the Panthers also suffered several injuries at Soldier Field today, including Jadeveon Clowney and Taylor Moton. That means things are likely to get even worse around these parts before the get better. Here's what several players and Dave Canales had to say to the media afterwards.
Trevin Wallace on his 4th & 1 stop
Robert Hunt on Panthers abandoning the run
Bryce Young on his motivation
Bryce Young on Bears-Panthers rivalry
Xavier Legette on shoulder injury
Austin Corbett on biceps injury
Dave Canales on Jaycee Horn's ejection
Dave Canales on putting in Bryce Young
Dave Canales says Andy Dalton will start next week
