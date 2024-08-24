How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills game today: TV channel, time, live stream
The Carolina Panthers will hit the road for their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales is hopeful his starters will play today, including our first look at Bryce Young, who has sat out all preseason. This should give the offense a much-needed boost after managing to score only 15 points across their first two preseason games.
Watch the Panthers free locally on fuboTV
PanthersThis will be the final game for the Panthers who are looking to make the 53-man roster and might be on the bubble, so expect to see guys flying around the field today.
On the other side of the ball, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has decided to rest his starters after the injury bug hit the Bills in the preseason. We won't see Josh Allen or the defensive starters today, which may bode well for Carolina.
WATCH: Carolina Panthers vs Buffalo Bills game for FREE
Here is all your tune-in information for today's game:
Carolina Panthers vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Local: WIVB (Buffalo) | WJZY (Charlotte)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Carolina Panthers (-4.5) vs Buffalo Bills
O/U: 31
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
4 Panthers on the roster bubble who need a good game vs. Bills
NFL insider on the unexpected impact of rookie Trevin Wallace
Panthers get strong grade for Michael Jackson trade with Seahawks
Carolina Panthers turn biggest weakness into greatest strength