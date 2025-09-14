Key piece for Carolina Panthers expected to return against Arizona Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers won't be at full strength for today's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, but they will at least be getting one of their most important players back in the lineup. Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu sat out the team's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but according to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, Ekwonu is expected to play today even though he is listed as questionable.
Ekwonu is not dealing with an injury - but he did have to undergo an appendectomy a couple of weeks ago. The surgery kept him out of practice for a while and he was still listed as a limited participant on this week's injury report for the Panthers.
With Ekwonu sitting out head coach Dave Canales elected to start Yosh Nijman at left tackle rather than Brady Christensen, which came as a surprise. It didn't work out great, as Nijman allowed six pressures on quarterback Bryce Young, who wound up committing three turnovers in the loss.
Ekwonu is entering his fourth season with Carolina after being taken at 6th overall in the 2022 NFL draft out of NC State. The team recently picked up his fifth-year option, which will keep him under contract through the 2026 season - although at a relatively high cap number over $17.5 million.
How well Ekwonu plays in 2025 will determine whether or not the front office decides to sign him to a long-term contract and officially make him their franchise left tackle.
That work will begin today as Ekwonu lines up across from Josh Sweat, who signed with the Cardinals this past offseason as a free agent after several years with the Eagles.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1
Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers
Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2