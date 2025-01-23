Insider reveals bad news for Panthers QB Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers absolutely need to supply Bryce Young with more surrounding talent, especially after the quarterback showed significant promise down the stretch of 2024.
The problem is that it may be difficult for the Panthers to do that.
Carolina doesn't have a whole lot of cap space heading into the offseason, which will make it difficult for the club to make any sort of major splash in free agency.
Panthers insider Mike Kaye has essentially confirmed that fact, saying that we probably shouldn't expect any big additions for Carolina in the coming months.
"Offensively, unless the team goes after wide receiver Tee Higgins, it’s hard to imagine them spending significantly on that side of the ball," Kaye wrote. "They’ll likely figure out the center position from an in-house perspective with restricted free agent Cade Mays and unrestricted free agents Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen seeking new contracts. Re-signing Mays and Corbett — who is coming off biceps surgery — might cost around the same amount as bringing back Christensen by himself."
So, basically, the Panthers may not be able to add any impact players—whether they be playmakers or offensive linemen—in free agency.
The good news is that Carolina can always seek creative trades for players on rookie contracts and can also utilize the NFL Draft to fill some holes, but the chances of the Panthers shocking their fan base with a huge signing are unsurprisingly remote.
It's not just a matter of cap room, either. Carolina went 5-12 this past season and has missed the playoffs seven years in a row, so it isn't exactly an attractive landing spot for the top free agents.
All things considered, it's looking like Young may have to wait a little bit for the Panthers to get him some legitimate help.
