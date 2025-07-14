Is Carolina Panthers starter Bryce Young really entering make-or-break year?
There’s plenty of pressure when it comes to the quarterback position in the National Football League. The stakes are raised a little when the player happens to be the first overall selection in the NFL draft that year. Now add in the fact that the organization gave up a king’s ransom to acquire that No. 1 pick and one can only imagine the daily scrutiny.
Such is the case when it comes to former University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. It was the Chicago Bears who owned the worst record in the NFL in 2022. The Carolina Panthers gave up wide receiver D.J. Moore, their first-round picks in 2023 (9th overall) and 2024, as well as second-rounders in 2023 and 2025 to obtain the first overall selection.
Hence, Young joined a team coming off a 7-10 finish in 2022, the fifth consecutive losing season for a franchise that has never had back-to-back winning campaigns. The season began with Frank Reich as the team’s head coach, and ended with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor taking over for the final six games after the club got off to a 1-10 start under Reich.
As for Young, it was a forgettable debut campaign in ‘23. He played and started all but one game. He completed only 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Young ran for 253 yards but zero scores. He was sacked 62 times and lost six of his 11 fumbles.
Enter new head coach Dave Canales in 2024, but the same Young. In two games, he threw for a combined 245 yards with a miserable 55.4 completion percentage. There were zero TD passes and three interceptions, with one touchdown run. Young was also sacked a combined six times and the Panthers were outscored a combined 73-13 in losses to the Saints (47-10) and Chargers (26-3). Canales sat down the struggling quarterback, and in the long run it was a turning point.
Young returned to the starting lineup in Week 8 at Denver. He started the final 10 games and looked like a different player. There were more than twice as many TD passes (15) than picks (6). There was 223 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Carolina won four of their final nine games. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added some offensive weaponry in first-round wideout Tetairoa McMillan and veteran free-agent receiver Hunter Renfrow. Former Cowboys’ running back Rico Dowdle joins Chuba Hubbard in the backfield.
So is 2025 really a make-or-break year for the improving quarterback? That feels pretty drastic, considering Young will be in just the second season in Canales’s system. The new additions at wide receiver should help immediately. In 2024, the Panthers were the only team in the NFL not to have a player catch at least 50 passes. Keep an eye on rookie running back Trevor Etienne, who could become an important outlet pass-catcher for Young. Given the way the two-year quarterback performed in the last 10 games, there would have to be quite the collapse by Young to see him sat down once again.
Hence, if the third year is not charming for Young, could general manager Dan Morgan and the organization go in a totally different direction at quarterback? That seems hard to believe as well, especially considering how former first-rounders such as Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield (Canales was his offensive coordinator in Tampa in 2023) have turned around their disappointing careers and emerged as Pro Bowl performers.
Lastly, the Panthers have lacked stability behind center for too many years. It’s worth noting that the last time the team saw a quarterback start the entire season was back in 2017. It was Cam Newton and that marked the last time Carolina reached the playoffs.
