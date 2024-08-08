Panthers fail rookie Jack Plummer on his first preseason drive in all the old, familiar ways
The Carolina Panthers have begun their 2024 NFL preseaon schedule on a familiar and frustrating note. On their first drive of the game against the New England Patriots they had undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Plummer in the backfield, and he immediately got thrown to the wolves.
First, Plummer got let down by the team's backup wide receivers. On the first two downs he threw two perfect passes, both on time and on target on crossing routes but both of them were dropped. The culprit for the first one was Terrace Marshall Jr., while the next drop was on Jonathan Mingo.
You can guess where it went from there. On the next play Plummer's backup offensive line failed him in pass protection and he took an embarrassing sack on 3rd and 7.
The score is still tied at 0-0 about halfway through the first quarter, which means there's still a whole lot more bad football in front of us before this one is over.
It's tough to see any quarterback thriving in this environment, especially a rookie in his first game, but at least they're playing the hits.
