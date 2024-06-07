Dates and Kickoff Times for Panthers 2024 Preseason Schedule
The preseason stage is officially set for the Carolina Panthers.
In this story:
The NFL announced Friday morning that the entire preseason slate has been finalized.
The Carolina Panthers will begin preseason play in New England against Drake Maye and the Patriots on August 8th at 7 p.m. EST. They will return home the following week for joint practices with the New York Jets before playing the game on August 17th at 7 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium.
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan will likely opt rest the starters for the final preseason game to allow those on the bubble to fight for their roster spot. That third and final game will be on the road against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EST.
