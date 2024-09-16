Panthers PFF grades: Jadeveon Clowney and Bryce Young both bottom out vs. Chargers
There are only so many ways you can break down a pile of dog poop, but we'll keep unpacking the sticky, smelly mess that is the Carolina Panthers right now as much as we can. What you need to know is that the team is on a historically bad run, especially offensively.
Specifically, going back to last season they're on the worst four-game run of any NFL team since 2009 when it comes to passing production. They're not doing much better on defense, either. Let's see what we can learn from the Pro Football Focus grades for the Panthers from Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bryce Young posts lowest PFF grade for Panthers offense
On offense the lowest grade on the team went to starting quarterback Bryce Young for the second straight week. If you were lucky enough to miss the game, Young totaled just 84 passing yards, averaged 3.2 yards per completion, threw another interception, took two more sacks and managed to post a QBR of 6.4. In the end, PFF gave him a 39.4 passing grade and a 38.8 overall rating, only a few points higher than last week's 32.6 overall grade.
On the positive side, the offensive line continues to perform relatively well. Starting right guard Robert Hunt once again had the highest PFF grade on the offense. PFF gave him an 81.1 grade in pass blocking, a 68.2 in run blocking and a 74.1 overall. Right tackle Taylor Moton (67.1 overall), center Austin Corbett (62.7 overall) and left tackle Ickey Ekwonu (61.7 overall) also had decent scores. Only left guard Damien Lewis (48.0 run blocking, 51.6 overall) really struggled.
Jadeveon Clowney has worst grade for Panthers defense
Defensively the lowest grade went to another former number one overall draft pick, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who wasn't particularly sharp in Week 1, either. Clowney earned a 59.4 in run defense, 55.8 in tackling, 42.5 in pass rush and a 33.8 in coverage, totaling a 30.5 overall grade, which was by far the worst mark for Carolina's defense.
At the top of the list was safety Jordan Fuller, who earned a team-high 74.1 overall grade on the strength of his tackling (84.5) and run defense (74.1). Cornerback Jaycee Horn also had a good game, getting a 69.5 overall grade, second-best for this unit.
