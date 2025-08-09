What Jalen Coker said about Bryce Young after Carolina Panthers' preseason debut
The Carolina Panthers peaked against the Cleveland Browns last night during Bryce Young's one scoring drive in the first quarter. Young got things going with a beautiful 29-yard moonball to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, then he finished things off by delivering an off-script touchdown pass to Jalen Coker in the end zone.
It was all downhill from there. Xavier Legette got himself ejected for fighting with a Browns safety, then the Carolina "defense" gave up 30 unanswered points to the Browns and Shedeur Sanders, who was playing in his very first NFL game. Young's TD to Coker is still worth celebrating, though.
Here's how Coker broke down the play and Young's ability to make plays outside of structure in general after the game, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Jalen Coker on Bryce Young
“His ability to use his feet and extend plays is definitely something that separates him from a lot of guys,” Coker said. “He’s just got a great arm. So even when he’s off balance, he can still make those throws with pinpoint accuracy.”
Later in the game, Coker also made a very nice grab on one of the two good passes that Andy Dalton made all night, finishing with two catches, 17 yards and Carolina's only touchdown.
Overall, the receiver corps didn't have a great outing. David Moore only caught two of six targets, McMillan dropped a touchdown and only rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. was really efficient, reeling in four of his five targets.
He was only briefly on the field against the Browns last night, but Adam Thielen (one catch, 10 yards) should still be considered very much far ahead of the rest of this WR unit.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from preseason opener against Browns
Xavier Legette apologizes for wild preseason fight and ejection
Stock up, stock down after the Panthers’ first preseason game
Carolina Panthers’ punt return game already in midseason form